Former UGA running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel were in Barnesville Sunday afternoon for a football camp that was moved here from Stratford Academy in Macon due to sloppy field conditions there. The camp was a sellout at 250 kids whose parents paid $190-$250 each for the experience. The money funded a four-year scholarship for a needy student. A throng of parents and grandparents was also in attendance. “This is great exposure for us and our facilities,” LC head coach Jeff Sloan said.
Chubb and Michel played in a national title game as UGA seniors. Chubb had 996 yards rushing as a rookie for the Cleveland Browns this past season. Michel had 931 yards for the New England Patriots and won the 2019 Super Bowl in which he scored the only touchdown.
Nick Chubb (left) and Sony Michel pose with an LC helmet Sunday at Trojan Field. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
NFL Dawgs in the 'Ville
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks