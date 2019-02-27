The SGES Lady Dragons advanced to the GISA Class A state basketball championship Saturday at Georgia Southwestern in Americus before falling to Oak Mountain 32-25. SGES will graduate its first senior class this year.
The Lady Dragons routed Lagrange 45-17 in round one then topped First Presbyterian Christian Academy 39-35 in the semifinals.
In the title game, SGES was led by senior Milz Cain who had seven points. Senior Shelby Doffing and sophomore Talbot Potter had six points each.
Senior Anna Matthews and sophomore Ansley Potter had three points each.
The Lady Dragons are coached by headmaster Larry Collins.
The SGES Lady Dragons who made it to the state title game are (l-r) Ashlyn Jones, Addie Travis, Natalie Hammock, Anna Matthews, Shelby Doffing, Milz Cain, Camryn Boatright, Ansley Potter, Elizabeth Hammock and Talbot Potter.
Lady Dragons fall in GISA title game
