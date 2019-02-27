With the referendum on a $15.5 million bond issue for the construction of a new jail just three weeks out, the Lamar County commission reviewed financials on operational and maintenance costs at the current facility last week.
The current jail was built in 1992 with room for 152 inmates. At that time, the sheriff’s office staff was 26. It is nearly twice that now. Many administrators are housed in a remodeled mobile home hear the jail.
Architect's rendering of the proposed new Lamar County jail.
Commission reviews jail financials as referendum on new facility looms
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks