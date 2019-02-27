/Unitedbank
Fugitive Donterious Keyon Frye was arrested Wednesday.

Man wanted in assault on BPD officer arrested

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, February 27. 2019
A Forsyth man who has been the subject of a manhunt since he allegedly assaulted a female Barnesville police officer in the early morning hours Jan. 18 was arrested Wednesday in Monroe County. Donterious Keyon Frye was taken into custody when Monroe deputies and Forsyth police raided an apartment at Union Hills in Forsyth.

Frye fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase.

The alleged assault on BPD Cpl. Maria Gebelein occurred during a brawl at the Barnesville Waffle House following a rap performance at a local nightclub. Gebelein suffered scratches and bruises after being struck in the head but has since recovered.
