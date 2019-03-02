/Unitedbank
Crash snarls four-lane traffic; man lifeflighted

Walter Geiger
Saturday, March 2. 2019
A multi-vehicle accident near the Veterans Parkway-Grove Street intersection snarled traffic on the four-lane for about an hour Saturday evening.

An Ellenwood man pulled out of Reliable Mart in the truck pictured above onto Veterans Parkway and tried to cross the median into the northbound lane on Veterans Parkway.

The truck was struck by several other vehicles and the driver was ejected. He was lifeflighted to the Macon Medical Center - Navicent Health. Several others were injured but none of those injuries was thought to be life-threatening.

The highway reopened at 6:20 p.m.

