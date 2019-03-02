/Unitedbank
First responders rescue puppy from culvert

Walter Geiger
Saturday, March 2. 2019
Accustomed to fires, vehicle accidents, violent crimes and other mayhem, first responders often deal with situations that have happy endings. Such was the case last week when a female motorist on the MLK bypass spotted a small puppy on the side of the road and stopped to check on it. Frightened by her approach, the puppy fled into a culvert where it cowered.

She called for help and sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and animal control responded. Eventually, firefighters used a small firehose to force water down the culvert from the other end and fire chief Douglas Matthews eventually contained the puppy with a catch loop device (top). The motorist and her boyfriend (bottom) decided to keep the puppy, which emerged cold and wet but unharmed, after learning Lamar did not have a no-kill shelter.
