Accustomed to fires, vehicle accidents, violent crimes and other mayhem, first responders often deal with situations that have happy endings. Such was the case last week when a female motorist on the MLK bypass spotted a small puppy on the side of the road and stopped to check on it. Frightened by her approach, the puppy fled into a culvert where it cowered.
She called for help and sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and animal control responded. Eventually, firefighters used a small firehose to force water down the culvert from the other end and fire chief Douglas Matthews eventually contained the puppy with a catch loop device (top). The motorist and her boyfriend (bottom) decided to keep the puppy, which emerged cold and wet but unharmed, after learning Lamar did not have a no-kill shelter.
(Photos: Walter Geiger)
First responders rescue puppy from culvert
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks