Ms. Betty Ann Torbert Milner, 84, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, formerly of Barnesville, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Stuart, Florida.
Ms. Milner was born on Monday, January 14, 1935 in Barnesville to the late Lewis Samuel Torbert and the late Dolly Buffington Torbert. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Mark Boris, Jr.. Betty worked for the Lamar County School System as a Teacher. She enjoyed reading. Betty was faithful her whole life to her Lord and her family.
She is survived by her children, Liz Milner, John & Sherri Milner, and Margaret & Mark Boris; 6 grandchildren.
A graveside service for Ms. Betty Ann Torbert Milner will take place at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend David Dawson officiating.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Milner family.
