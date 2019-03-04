Martha “Mot Mot” “Marty” Ann Williams, age 71, of Milner died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Upson Regional Hospital in Thomaston, GA.
Martha was born in Atlanta, GA on October 17, 1947. She attended Fulton High School in Atlanta and West Georgia College in Carrollton.
Martha was the daughter of the late Elam and Emmie Williams and was predeceased by her sister, Mary Owen.
She is survived by her brother, John M. Williams of Thomaston and sister, Sharon Hooks of Milner.
Martha loved life, books, music, laughter, food, animals and people. She was sunlight on a dark day.
Her memorial service will be an “Irish Wake”, as requested on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 709 McKenzie Rd., Milner.
Martha Ann Williams
