Public Notices 03-05-19

State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Alice Jean Davis, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of February, 2019.
Mary Lois High, Personal Representative, 106 Days School Rd., Forsyth, GA 31029. (3-5)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: James Daniel Hubacher, deceased
Estate No.
Notice of Petition to File for Year’s Support
The Petition of Wendy M. Hubacher, for a year’s support from the estate of James Daniel Hubacher, deceased, for Decendent’s (Surviving Spouse) having been duly filed, all intersted persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before April 1, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and nust be filed on or before the time stated in the preceeding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155.
William D. Lindsey, Attorney at Law, 342 College Drive, Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-1188. (3-5)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Fannie Lou Martin Piper, deceased
Estate No. 8608
Notice of Petition to File for Year’s Support
The Petition of Edward L. Piper, for a year’s support from the estate of Fannie Lou Martin Piper, deceased, for Decendent’s (Surviving Spouse) having been duly filed, all intersted persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before April 1, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and nust be filed on or before the time stated in the preceeding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155.
William D. Lindsey, Attorney at Law, 342 College Drive, Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-1188. (3-5)(4)(p)
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the estate of Mary Susie Rainey late, of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 20th day of February, 2019.
A. Reid Turner III, Attorney at Law, Executor, P.O. Box 932, Griffin, GA 30224.
(3-5)(4)(x)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Opal Jewell Milner, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 25th day of February, 2019.
Aubrey Van Milner, Personal Representative, 1640 Hwy. 341 S., Barnesville, GA 30204. (3-5)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Boyd Clayton Roark, Jr., deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 21st day of February, 2019.
Helen Annastasia (Stacie) Mickler, Personal Representative, 419 Zebulon St., Barnesville, GA 30204.
(2-26)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Mary Marie Hand, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 19th day of February, 2019.
Michael Gary Hand, Personal Representative, 621 Zebulon St., Barnesville, GA 30204. (2-26)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Bille Sue Hooper, deceased
Estate No. 8601
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern:
Phillip Maxwell Hooper has petitioned for Phillip Maxwell Hooper to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Bille Sue Hooper, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objects to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 25, 2019.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (2-26)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Wandell Jauton Coates, deceased
Estate No. 8591
Notice of Petition to File for Year’s Support
The Petition of Gloria Head Coates, for a year’s support from the estate of Wandell Jauton Coates, deceased, for Decendent’s (Surviving Spouse)(and)(minor child(ren)), having been duly filed, all intersted persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before March 18, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and nust be filed on or before the time stated in the preceeding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (2-19)(4)(p)
Georgia, Lamar County
In Re: Estate of Jennifer Louise Jones, deceased
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the estate of Jennifer Louise Jones, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 8th day of February, 2019.
W. Douglas Smith, Esq., 104 Swatts-Ginn Street, Barnesville, GA 30204.
(2-12)(4)(p)
NOTICE OF BOND ELECTION
TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF LAMAR COUNTY
Pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Commissioners of Lamar County (the “County”) on November 20, 2018, and a call for a referendum issued by the Joint Board of Elections and Registration for Lamar County, as Election Superintendent for the County, notice is hereby given as follows:
1. On March 19, 2019, an election will be held in the County to submit to the qualified voters of the County the following question:
GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS
( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall Lamar County issue general obligation bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $15,500,000 to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing, and equipping a new detention facility and administrative offices for the Lamar County Sheriff?
2. All qualified voters desiring to vote in favor of the issuance of general obligation bonds shall vote “Yes” and all qualified voters opposed to the issuance of general obligation bonds shall vote “No.” If more than one-half of the votes cast are in favor of issuance of the general obligation bonds by the County, then the County will be authorized to issue such debt as provided by law.
3. The Lamar County Detention Facility and Administration Offices will be located at 121 Roberta Drive, Barnesville, Georgia.
4. The bonds shall be general obligations of the County. The principal amount of the bonds to be issued shall not exceed $15,500,000. The maximum rate or rates of interest on such debt shall not exceed 6.0% per annum and the year of final maturity of the bonds shall not be later than 2049. The maximum amount of principal to be paid in each year during the life of the debt shall be as follows:
Principal Amount
Year Maturing
Year 1 $325,000
Year 2 335,000
Year 3 340,000
Year 4 350,000
Year 5 355,000
Year 6 365,000
Year 7 375,000
Year 8 385,000
Year 9 395,000
Year 10 405,000
Year 11 420,000
Year 12 430,000
Year 13 445,000
Year 14 460,000
Year 15 475,000
Year 16 490,000
Year 17 510,000
Year 18 525,000
Year 19 545,000
Year 20 565,000
Year 21 585,000
Year 22 610,000
Year 23 635,000
Year 24 655,000
Year 25 685,000
Year 26 710,000
Year 27 735,000
Year 28 765,000
Year 29 795,000
Year 30 830,000
The County may issue aggregate general obligation debt which is less than $15,500,000 and reduce the principal amounts maturing which are shown above, or increase any of the principal amounts maturing which are shown above by a maximum amount of 10% provided that the aggregate principal amount does not exceed $15,500,000. The bonds may be issued in one or more series, and on one or more dates of issuance as the Board of Commissioners may approve. The bonds may be made subject to redemption prior to maturity, to the extent permitted by law, upon terms and conditions to be determined by the Board of Commissioners.
5. The approval of the question shown above shall constitute authorization for the County to issue general obligation bonds and to pay capitalized interest and expenses incident thereto.
6. To the extent available, the County may combine available funds with proceeds from the general obligation debt, and any other available funds, to pay the costs of the project set forth in the form of the ballot question. Plans and specifications for the project have not been completed and bids have not been received. Depending upon acquisition and construction costs and available funds, the County may amend the plans and specifications for the project or delay construction until additional funding is available, to the extent that proceeds of the general obligation debt, together with other available funds actually received by the County are insufficient to complete the project.
7. Reference is hereby made to Official Code of Georgia Annotated § 36 82 1(d), which provides in part that any brochures, listings, or other advertisements issued by the County or by any other person, firm, corporation, or association with the knowledge and consent of the Board of Commissioners shall be deemed to be a statement of intention of the County concerning the use of bond funds.
8. In accordance with Official Code of Georgia Annotated § 36‑82‑2, the election shall be held by the same persons, in the same manner, and under the same rules and regulations that elections for officers of the County are held. The returns shall be made to the officers calling or ordering the election. Such officers, in the presence of and together with the several managers, who shall bring up the returns, shall consolidate the returns and declare the result.
9. The last day to register to vote in the election is Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Anyone desiring to register may do so by any method authorized by the Georgia Election Code, including applying in person at the voter registration office located at 408 Thomaston Street, Suite D, Barnesville, Georgia, where persons wishing to register to vote may do so in person.
10. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on the election day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
This 12 day of February, 2019.
Anita Reid, Lamar County Elections Superintendent
(2-19)(4)(b)
RESOLUTION 2018-18
A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE ELECTION SUPERINTENDENT TO CALL FOR A VOTE AT A MARCH 19, 2019 CALLED SPECIAL ELECTION BALLOT THE QUESTIONS OF WHETHER TO PERMIT SUNDAY PACKAGE SALES OF WINE AND MALT BEVERAGES AND THE SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BY THE DRINK IN LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA; TO PROVIDE AN EFFECTIVE DATE; TO REPEAL INCONSISTENT PROVISIONS; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.
W I T N E S S E T H:
WHEREAS, Lamar County, Georgia (“County”) is a political subdivision of the State of Georgia; and
WHEREAS, Senate Bill 10 enacted by the General Assembly in 2011 and signed by the Governor authorizes local governments which permit the sale of malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits to pose through referendum the question of whether the local government should be authorized to permit retail sale of such beverages on Sundays; and
WHEREAS, the Lamar County Board of Commissioners (“Board”) hereby notifies the Lamar County Elections Superintendent by forwarding a copy of this Resolution calling for the questions to be placed on the ballot at a called special election March 19, 2019, in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia. Now,
THEREFORE, IT IS NOW RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS FOLLOWS:
1. Authorization. The County hereby notifies the Lamar County Elections Superintendent to call the following question for vote on the ballot for the March, 2019 special called election in accordance with State law:
( ) YES Shall the governing authority of the Lamar County, Georgia, be authorized to permit and regulate package sales by retailers of both malt beverages and wine on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 P.M. and 11:30 P.M.?
( ) NO
2. Authorization. The County hereby notifies the Lamar County Elections Superintendent to call the following question for vote on the ballot for the March 19, 2019 special called election in accordance with State law:
( ) YES Shall the governing authority of the Lamar County, Georgia, be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink?
( ) NO
3. Effective date of Sunday Sales. Upon the passage of the Sunday package sales referendum and/or the Sunday sales by the drink referendum, the County shall be authorized to permit and regulate package sales by retailers of malt beverages and wine on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 P.M. and 11:30 P.M. and/or Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages by the drink effective June 1, 2019.
4. Severability. In the event any portion of this Resolution shall be declared or adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, it is the intention of the Board that such adjudication shall in no manner affect the other sections, sentences, clauses or phrases of this Resolution which shall remain in full force and effect as if the invalid or unconstitutional section, sentence, clause or phrase were not originally part of the Resolution.
5. Repeal of Inconsistent Provisions. Except as otherwise provided herein, all resolutions or parts of resolutions in conflict with this resolution are hereby repealed.
6. Effective Date. This resolution shall become effective immediately upon its adoption by the Board.
DULY ADOPTED this _______ day of November, 2018.
CHARLES GLASS, Chairman
ATTEST: Carlette Davidson, County Clerk
(2-19)(4)(b)
McCoy’s Self Storage, McCoy Rd., Barnesville, GA hereby gives notice of sale under Article 5 Ga. Code 44-12 auction of goods in storage units belonging to the following people: Allen Thomas, A5.
Sold to the highest bidder. McCoy’s Self Storage has the right to refuse any or all bids. Sat. March 9, 2019, 10 a.m. 770-584-5348.
(2-26)(2)(p)
Republican Party to Hold Convention on March 9
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., the Lamar County Republican Party will convene Precinct Mass Meetings to elect Delegates and Alternates to the Lamar 2019-2021 term. Registration will open at 8:00 a.m. on March 9, at Lamar County Courthouse, 326 Thomaston Street Barnesville, GA 30204.
County Republican Party Convention and to elect Precinct Officers for the Lamar County Republican Party Convention will convene at 10:00 a.m. on March 9, 2019, at Lamar County Courthouse, 326 Street Barnesville, GA 30204, for the purposes of electing Delegates and Alternates to the State Convention, adopting the Rules of the Lamar Delegates and Alternates to the Congressional District Convention, electing County Republican Party, electing officers for the 2017-2019 term.
All Lamar County residents who are legally registered to vote as of the date of March 9th, 2019 and who believe in the principles of the Republican Party are eligible and encouraged to participate in the process.
The Third Congressional District Convention(s) will convene at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Newnan Convention Center (1515 Lower Fayetteville Road, Newnan, GA 30265).
The District Convention will convene for the purposes of adopting the Rules of the Lamar Congressional District Republican Party, electing officers for the 2019-2021 all other necessary business. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay term, electing members to the State Committee and for the purpose of conducting a fee, which is to cover the cost of the Convention.
The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Savannah, Georgia, for the purposes of adopting the Rules ofRepublican Party and conducting all other necessary business. Delegates and the Georgia Republican Party, of electing the Officers of the Georgia
of the Convention.
Alternates will be required to pay a fee, which will be used to cover the cost.
For further information contact, Ashley Gilles, Lamar County GOP Secretary,(770)557-9277.
(2-26)(2)(x)
CENTRAL GEORGIA ELECTRIC
MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION
ANNOUNCES UNCLAIMED CAPITAL
CREDIT CHECKS FOR 2013
In compliance with O.C.G.A. § 44-12-236 of the Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, Central Georgia EMC is attempting to locate former customer-owners whose capital credit checks were issued in 2013, but have been returned by the U.S. Postal Service as “undeliverable” or have otherwise been unclaimed.
A list indicating the names of these former customer-owners can be found by visiting our website, www.cgemc.com, or by viewing the list at our office, located at 923 S. Mulberry St., Jackson, GA 30233. If you know the correct address of these individuals or have any helpful information, please contact our office, or notify the person to contact CGEMC as soon as possible by calling 770-775-7857 or 800-222-4877.
The last possible date to claim these funds is August 30, 2019. If not claimed by this date, they will be designated for charitable uses as permitted by O.C.G.A. § 44-12-236. (3-5)(b)
Request for Proposals
Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC) on behalf of the Three Rivers Workforce Development Board (TRWDB) is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to provide Career, Training, and Case Management Services and Youth Services within the Three Rivers region. Three Rivers Regional Commission is the grant sub-recipient for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds. The Three Rivers region includes the following counties: Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. The last day to submit bid responses will be 4:00 pm, Friday, March 22nd, 2019. Bidders can find the RFP documents on the Three Rivers Regional Commission’s website (www.threeriversrc.com/business.php).
A Bidder’s Conference for Career, Training, and Case Management Services will be held on March 13th at 10:00 am at the WorkSource Three Rivers’ office, 1210 Greenbelt Drive, Griffin, GA 30224. A Bidder’s Conference for Youth Services will be held immediately after on March 13th at 11:30 am at the same location. Technical assistance in the proposal process will only be provided at the Bidder’s Conference. However, written questions may be submitted to [email protected] if received by 4:00 p.m. on March 12th, 2018. Copies of each question/answer from the Bidder’s Conferences will be available upon written request and posted online.
Local educational agencies, community-based organizations, small minority and/or women’s businesses are encouraged to apply. TRRC reserves the right to reject any/all bids received or qualified, to accept other than the lowest bid, to negotiate with responsive bidders for the best price or to cancel, in part or in its entirety, the request if it is in the best interests of the TRRC and the TRWDB to do so. Funding is contingent upon the availability of federal funds.
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROGRAM/EMPLOYER
Auxiliary aids and services available upon request to individuals with disabilities. TTY/TDD 1-800-255-0056.
(3-5)(2)(b)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, LAMAR COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Thomas Edward Moore to U.S. Bank National Association dated 12/7/2009 and recorded in Deed Book 721 Page 319 and modified at Deed Book 723Page 220Lamar County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by U.S. Bank National Association, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $85,797.22, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on April 2, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land containing 3.88 acres, more or less, lying and being in Land Lot 201 of the 7th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, and being more particularly shown and designated as TRACT “A”, 3.88 ACRES, according to that certain plat of survey entitled “Boundary Survey for Thomas E. Moore”, prepared by Marvin Douglas Gordon, Jr., Georgia Registered Professional Land Surveyor #2395, a copy of which said plat is recorded in Plat Book 16, Page 121, Clerk’s Office, Superior Court, Lamar County, Georgia, and which said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances as shown thereon with respect to the said 3.88 acres, is by this reference incorporated herein in aid of this description as fully as if copied at length herein.
Subject to Encroachment Agreement at book 733 page 67, filed 6/23/2010, Lamar County, Georgia Records.
Pursuant to the Final Order and Entry of Default Judgment, Civil Action File No. 18B-302-W, recorded in Deed Book 994, Page 53, Lamar County, Georgia records, the Security Deed recorded in Deed Book 721, Page 319 is hereby declared to be of full force and effect, that the entirety of the property is encumbered, and a valid first priority interest. It is further adjudged that the Loan Modification recorded in Deed Book 723, Page 220, Lamar County, Georgia records is hereby declared valid and of full force and effect.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as Highway 41 South, Barnesville, GA 30204 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Estate and/or heir of Thomas Edward Moore or tenant or tenants.
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
4801 Frederica Street
Owensboro, KY 42301
1-855-698-7627
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
U.S. Bank National Association as agent and Attorney in Fact for Thomas Edward Moore
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1292-543A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1292-543A
(3-5)(4)(p)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from GINGER MIDDLETON to NATIONWIDE LENDING CORPORATION, dated August 24, 2005, recorded September 9, 2005, in Deed Book 541, Page 165 , Lamar County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Forty Thousand Two Hundred Fifty and 00/100 dollars ($140,250.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WL2, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-WL2, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Lamar County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, TO WIT: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 8 OF THE 8TH LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.032 ACRES, LYING ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF FIVE POINTS ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED UPON A CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY SURVEY FOR GINGER MIDDLETON” DATED SEPT. 10, 2004, BY KENNETH E. PRESLEY, GA. RLS NO. 1327, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 114, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE METES, BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES SHOWN THEREON, IS HEREBY INCORPORATED INTO AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION AS IF SET GUT FULLY HEREIN. FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 028; SOURCE OF TITLE IS DOCUMENT NO 3503 (RECORDED 10/14/04)
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1064 FIVE POINTS RD, BARNESVILLE, GA 30204.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is GINGER MIDDLETON, VALERIE W. HILL, WYLY C. HILL, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., Loss Mitigation Dept., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, Telephone Number: 888-818-6032.
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS OF LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-WL2, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-WL2
as Attorney in Fact for
GINGER MIDDLETON
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SPS-17-01499-1
Ad Run Dates 03/05/2019, 03/12/2019, 03/19/2019, 03/26/2019
rubinlublin.com/property-listing
(3-5)(4)(p)
STATE OF GEORGIA
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
IN DEED TO SECURE DEBT
COUNTY OF LAMAR
On the 21st day of March 2011, KEITH COLQUITT and CAROL COLQUITT, (“Colquitt”) executed a Promissory Note (“Note”) and Deed to Secure Debt (“Deed”) for $154,146.00 payable to Walter Mortgage Company, LLC, conveying property described in Exhibit “A”, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia, in Deed Book 759, page 59. Said Note and Deed were subsequently assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, of WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1, by assignment dated December 17, 2018, and recorded in aforesaid Clerk’s Office.
Default has been made in the installment payments due for November 2017 and all payments subsequent thereto. The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, of WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1 declared the entire unpaid indebtedness due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Note, and the same has not been paid.
The Deed provides that when the Note secured thereby becomes due and is not paid, that said property may be sold before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, upon The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, of WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1, first giving notice of the place and terms of such sale (1) time a week for (4) weeks in the newspaper in which the Sheriff’s advertisements are published, and where said property is located.
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers contained therein, the property will be sold before the Courthouse door in Lamar County, Georgia, at public outcry on the first Tuesday in April 2019, between the legal hours of sale.
The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, of WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1, will convey title to the purchaser as attorneys-in-fact for Colquitt. The money derived from the sale will be applied: first to the expenses of said sale; secondly, to the amount due on said Note; and the balance, if any, shall be paid to Colquitt.
TERMS:
Cash, subject to State and County ad valorem taxes or assessment and any federal tax liens of record.
Purchaser is to pay for all legal papers and revenue stamps.
This 2nd day of April 2019.
The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, of WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1 as attorney in fact for Keith Colquitt and Carol Colquitt
CLEARY WEST & HUFF LLP 1223 George C. Wilson Drive Augusta, Georgia 30909 (706)860-9995
State Bar No. 129754 EXHIBIT “A”
That certain lot in the City of Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia, being bounded as follows: On the North by the property of Mrs. Bernice English; on the East by Mrs. Dave Burns; on the South by Lewis Hardaway; and on the West by Akins Street; said lot having a frontage of 45 feet and running with a depth on the North of 131 feet and a depth on the South of 181 feet and width on the East of 77 feet.
This is the same property conveyed to Pledger D. Reems by Nancy M. Harp and Nancy Deborah Lanier in a deed dated February 8, 1995, recorded in Deed Book 173, Page 664, Lamar County Records. (3-5)(4)(p)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, LAMAR COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Dustin C. Allen to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. dated 1/26/2009 and recorded in Deed Book 696 Page 218 and re-recorded at Deed Book 748Page 160Lamar County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $188,740.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on April 2, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 222 of the 3rd District of Lamar County, Georgia, being 15.93 acres of land denominated as Tract B and appearing in Plat Book 5, Page 82, Lamar County Land Records and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the easterly margin of Mann Road which point is located a distance of 444.62 feet southerly as measured along the easterly margin of Mann Road from the north line of Land Lot 222; thence southerly along the easterly margin of Mann Road south 1 degree 13 minutes west a distance of 444.62 feet to a point; thence north 89 degrees 45 minutes east a distance of 1562 feet to a point; thence north 1 degree 08 minutes east a distance of 444.62 feet to a point; thence south 89 degrees 45 minutes west a distance of 1561.3 feet to a point, the point of beginning being the same property as conveyed to James Thomas White by Warranty Deed dated March 22, 1972 and recorded at Deed Book 61, Page 144, Lamar County Land Records.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 158 Mann Road, Barnesville, GA 30204 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Dustin Chad Allen or tenant or tenants.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Loss Mitigation
3476 Stateview Boulevard
Fort Mill, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as agent and Attorney in Fact for Dustin C. Allen
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1000-12786A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1000-12786A
(3-5)(4)(p)
Notice of Sale Under Power
Georgia, Lamar County
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by Julie Hayes Harrison to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp., dated June 27, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 676, Page 245, Lamar County, Georgia records, modified by that Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 824, Page 245, and again modified at Ded Book 837, Page 165, Lamar County, Georgia records; as last transferred to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 860. Page 280, Lamar County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $143,673.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, to wit: April 2, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 190 of the 3rd Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, Containing 6.63 acres, lying on the eastern side of City Pond Road, and being particularly described as Lot 4 upon a certain plat of survey entitled Final Plat Southern Land & Lumber Company Property prepared by J.R. Wood, GA. RLS No. 2048, dated June 1, 1995, and recorded in Plat Book 12, Page 397, in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia.
TAX ID# : 072023
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Julie Hayes Harrison by Edward E. Hayes in a Warranty Deed executed July 19, 1999 and recorded July 19, 1999 in Book 272, Page 21 of the Lamar County, Georgia Land Records.
This sale shall be made subject to the right of redemption in favor of the United States of America to redeem the property for a period of one year from the date of sale pursuant to 28 U.S.C. Section 2410 ( c ), which right of redemption arises because the United States of America is the holder of that certain Deed to Secure Debt from Julie Hane to the United States of America, recorded January 16, 2014, recorded in Deed Book 837, Page 174, Lamar County, Georgia records
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 1311 City Pond Road, Barnesville, GA 30204, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Julie Hayes Harrison aka Julie Hand or tenant or tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Attention: Loss Mitigation Department 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 200-A Anaheim, CA 92806 1-888-788-7306
The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in OC.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as attorney in fact for
Julie Hayes Harrison
Maner, Martin & Brunavs, LLC 180 Interstate N Parkway, Suite 200 Atlanta, GA 30339
404.252.6385
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
FC18-407 (2-19)(6)(p)
