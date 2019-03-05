Mr. William “Bill” Butler, age 67 of Griffin, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Mr. Butler was born on February 21, 1952 in Ft. Benning, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. O. R. “Sonny” Butler and Kathryn “Kitty” Holley Butler; brother, Rogers Butler; sister and brother-in-law, Holley and Don Nelson. He formerly worked in the textile industry; was a member of Griffin First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Camille Butler and William Butler; companion, Carol Cannon.
A visitation for William “Bill” Butler will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9:30 am until 11:00 am in the Parlor of First Baptist Church with a memorial service following in the Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Stepping Stones Educational Therapy Center, 141 Futral Rd., Griffin, Georgia 30224 or to the Humane Society of Spalding County, P.O. Box 758, Griffin, Georgia 30224.
