BBQ & Blues: The show will go on

On shaky ground just over a week ago, the 16th annual BBQ & Blues show will go on Friday, March 15 with a truncated, one-day schedule with plans to bring the event back bigger and better than ever next year.
Chamber board chairman Sharon Greer reported last week there had been some communications issues with this year’s event but the plan is to return to the barbecue competition format next year.
Meanwhile, she and her team are packing as much food and music into the one night extravaganza for this year as possible.
Live music begins at 5 p.m. at the stage near the United Bank drive-thru windows. Blues legend Robert Lee Coleman and his band will open the show followed by Crossroads. The headline act is Barry Darnell & The Mobile Slim Band. Coleman won the Georgia Music Legend award in 2014. Darnell won it in 2017.
This event is free and music lovers are invited to bring chairs, blankets and coolers.
BBQ and festival food will be available and local civic groups will provide treats along Taster’s Alley for a cost of $3. The Kids Park will be open and heated competition is expected in the cornhole tournament.
New this year is a local steak cook-off. For a $20 entry fee, backyard chefs can set up their grills and prepare a steak provided by the chamber for judging. The winner will take home $250 and a trophy. Steaks must be cooked on site.
For more information, contact the chamber at 770.358.5884.
Macon blues legend Robert Lee Coleman performing at a show last March in Forsyth. His band has been added to the BBQ & Blues lineup. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
