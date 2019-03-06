By Walter Geiger
A 911 call alleging the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl sparked a massive law enforcement responses and two arrests Feb. 26.
Clifford Joe Giles reported his daughter had been taken at gunpoint by Patricia Giles, April Smith, 33, and Christopher Long, 44, from his trailer at Bedsole’s mobile home park on Trice Road in Milner about 10:30 a.m.
April Smith (left) and Christopher Long. (Photos: LCSO)
Updated: Kidnapping report leads to drug, weapons arrests here
These photos speak volumes as why not to use drugs. They should be posted in schools as a warning.
