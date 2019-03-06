Dear Isabella,
Welcome to the world! We are so glad you are here and that you are part of our family!
You are a gift we don’t deserve, but we gratefully receive you as the sign of grace you are. Every time we look at you or think of you, we are reminded of how good God is.
We love you. We don’t love you because of who you are or because of what you are. We love you just because you are.
As you grow, you’ll discover who and what you are, and we look forward to encouraging and supporting you in your journey of self-discovery. It matters who and what you become, because only as you do so will you be able to realize your full potential.
A letter to our granddaughter
