Ms. Mary Ellen Arrendale, 83, of Yatesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2019 at Compassus Hospice in Griffin, Georgia.
Ms. Arrendale was born on Wednesday, August 28, 1935 in Roba, Alabama to the late William Ellis Arrington and the late Mildred Louise Gregory Arrington. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Susie Diane Lukenbill and by her sister, Mildren Blan. Mary worked as a Manager in at Arrendale’s Grocery Store in Sparta, Georgia and was a member of the Cowboy Church. She loved crafting, flowers, dogs, and bingo.
She is survived by her children, Ronnie Burnette (Melanie), Kenneth Burnette (Carol), William Burnette (Kathy); brother, W.D. Arrington (Margaret), 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Ms. Mary Ellen Arrendale will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Breedlove Memorial Chapel at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Smith officiating.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Arrendale family.
Updated: Mary Ellen Arrendale
