Officials at Aldora Mills hosted a delegation of local officials and business leaders last week to show off new equipment Continental Tire has invested about $9 million over the past year or so.
The company is phasing out a plant in Porterdale and moving production of single end yarns used in reinforcing conveyor belts and rubber hoses to Aldora.
Plant manager Ryal Siem (right) explains the Aldora expansion to visitor Bruce Akins. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Aldora shows off new equipment
