Plant manager Ryal Siem (right) explains the Aldora expansion to visitor Bruce Akins. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Aldora shows off new equipment

Walter Geiger
Sunday, March 10. 2019
Officials at Aldora Mills hosted a delegation of local officials and business leaders last week to show off new equipment Continental Tire has invested about $9 million over the past year or so.

The company is phasing out a plant in Porterdale and moving production of single end yarns used in reinforcing conveyor belts and rubber hoses to Aldora.

