Fletcher seeks help in drive for new LCHS piano

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, March 11. 2019
Lamar County’s multi-talented music and voice teacher NaToya Fletcher and her students will be moving into spacious new quarters at the new LCHS this fall but there is no money in the budget for a new piano and her current one is old and worn out. She and her students have started a donorschoose.org campaign to purchase one.

They need $2445 for the micro grand digital piano (above) and a service plan. If you donate this week, donorschoose.org will match your donation.

LINK INSIDE THIS OPEN POST


You can make a donation by clicking HERE.

You can also call Jarrod Fletcher at the school board office at 770-358-8668, Ext. 1003.
