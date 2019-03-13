The LCMS Lady Trojans (6-0) continued to dominate opponents, cruising to two mercy rule wins last week. Through six games, the young soccer stars have outscored their opponents 50-0.
Last Monday, they topped Crawford 10-0 behind a strong effort from forward Samiya Smith who had four goals. Cara Bishop added three. They each had one assist. Aniya Barron added two goals and an assist while Armani Flewellen had one goal. Maci-Lauren Lanier and Chloe Cornelius had assists for LCMS.
The Lady Trojans got another 10-0 Wednesday at Byron. This time it was Lanier leading the way with three goals while Smith added two scores to go along with one assist. Barron also notched two goals while Bishop, Flewellen and Giada Ritch had one goal each.
The Lady Trojans back line, consisting of defenders Ally Bloxham, Deshunna Bowles, Emily McEvers and Macy Smith, and keepers Lanier and Barron have had a perfect season.
The Lady Trojans host Jones County today at 5 p.m. at Trojan Field. The boys game follows at 6 p.m.
The Lady Trojans are coached by Kelly Adamson.
The LCMS Lady Trojans are (l-r) Rachel Taylor, Ava Lonberg, Vanessia Byrd, Giada Ritch, Armani Flewellen, Emily McEvers, Deshunna Bowles, Krista Hatfield, Macy Smith, Hayleigh Brock, Ally Bloxham, McKenzie Sherritt, Samiya Smith, Cara Bishop, Maci-Lauren Lanier, Aniya Barron and Chloe Cornelius.
