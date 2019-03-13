/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The LCMS Lady Trojans are (l-r) Rachel Taylor, Ava Lonberg, Vanessia Byrd, Giada Ritch, Armani Flewellen, Emily McEvers, Deshunna Bowles, Krista Hatfield, Macy Smith, Hayleigh Brock, Ally Bloxham, McKenzie Sherritt, Samiya Smith, Cara Bishop, Maci-Lauren Lanier, Aniya Barron and Chloe Cornelius.

Updated: LCMS Lady Trojans on incredible run

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, March 13. 2019
Updated: 12 hours ago
The LCMS Lady Trojans (6-0) continued to dominate opponents, cruising to two mercy rule wins last week. Through six games, the young soccer stars have outscored their opponents 50-0.

Last Monday, they topped Crawford 10-0 behind a strong effort from forward Samiya Smith who had four goals. Cara Bishop added three. They each had one assist. Aniya Barron added two goals and an assist while Armani Flewellen had one goal. Maci-Lauren Lanier and Chloe Cornelius had assists for LCMS.

The Lady Trojans got another 10-0 Wednesday at Byron. This time it was Lanier leading the way with three goals while Smith added two scores to go along with one assist. Barron also notched two goals while Bishop, Flewellen and Giada Ritch had one goal each.

The Lady Trojans back line, consisting of defenders Ally Bloxham, Deshunna Bowles, Emily McEvers and Macy Smith, and keepers Lanier and Barron have had a perfect season.

The Lady Trojans host Jones County today at 5 p.m. at Trojan Field. The boys game follows at 6 p.m.

The Lady Trojans are coached by Kelly Adamson.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette