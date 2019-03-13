/Unitedbank
Four star wide receiver Justin Robinson

UGA commit Robinson has Lamar connections

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, March 13. 2019
Four star recruit Justin Robinson, who committed to the University of Georgia over the weekend, has multiple Lamar County connections. Robinson is a 6-4, 210 pound wide receiver his coach compares to former NFL star Calvin Johnson.

