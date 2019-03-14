Ms. Mildred O’Neal Dumas 84, of 548 Yatesville Road Barnesville transitioned in the Grady Health Systems. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 2pm in the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Waylon Knight will officiate, and interment will be in the church cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville
Ms. Dumas is survived by one daughter Mrs. Delores (Raymond) Butler of Atlanta and one son Mr. Willie J. Dumas of Barnesville. Two Grandchildren and One Greatgrandchild also survive. Four Sisters Ms. Willie G. Wallace of Warner Robbins, Ms. Jessie Banks, Ms. Margaret Battle both of Barnesville, and Mrs. Nadine (Robert) Watts of Jackson. Brothers Rev. Fred (Fletcher Mae) O’Neal of Hartsfield Conn. Rev. Timothy (Vivian) O’Neal of Mobile, Alabama. Aunts Ms. Josephine Davis of Barnesville, Ms. Ed High and Ms. Lucille Phillips both of Culloden. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends whom all will miss her presence.
Mildred O'Neal Dumas
