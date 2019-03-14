Mother Emma Lucille Watts, 88, of 856 High Falls Park Road Barnesville transitioned on Monday March 11, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 1pm at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Pastor McArthur Childs will officiate, and interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 2pm until 8pm.
Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville oversees all professional services.
Mother Watts is survived by daughters Ms. Meldon Watts of Barnesville, Mrs. Belinda (Frederick)Pope of Forsyth, Mrs. Pauline (Joe)McMichael of Monticello, Ms. Janet Watts of Barnesville, and Mrs. Angela (Stanley)Lamar of Jackson.
Sons Mr. John Thomas (Joann)Watts, Mr. Eddie B. Watts, and Mr. James Lewis Watts all of Barnesville. Rev. Paul (Maxine)Watts of Jackson, Mr. Carlton (Betty)Watts of Griffin, and Mr. David Watts of Barnesville. 20 Grandchildren, 53 Great Grandchildren and a host of Great Great Grandchildren also survive. One sister in law Ms. Clara Watson of Griffin and a dear friend Ms. Lillie Maude Banks of Jackson. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends whom all will cherish her memory.
