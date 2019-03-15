The 16th annual BBQ & Blues festival will rock Barnesville tonight with live music, a steak cook-off, food and lots of fun for the kids on tap.
Live music begins at 5 p.m. at the stage near the United Bank drive-thru windows. Blues legend Robert Lee Coleman and his band will open the show followed by Crossroads. The headline act is Barry Darnell & The Mobile Slim Band. Coleman won the Georgia Music Legend award in 2014. Darnell won it in 2017. This event is free and music lovers are invited to bring chairs, blankets and coolers.
Coleman has played here previously and Crossroads, is a fixture at the event but this will be Darnell’s first appearance in Barnesville. Long known as ‘Mobile Slim’, Darnell was born on the Gulf Coast and later moved to Georgia where he played for spare change on the streets of Underground Atlanta back in the day.
Now living in Macon, Darnell usually brings a five-piece band, including tenor sax and trumpet, and three backup singers.
BBQ and festival food will be available all evening and local civic groups will provide treats along Taster’s Alley for a cost of $3. The Kids Park will be open and heated competition is expected in the cornhole tournament.
New this year is the steak cook-off. For a $20 entry fee, backyard chefs can set up their grills and prepare a steak provided by the chamber for judging. The winner will take home $250 and a trophy. Steaks must be cooked on site.
WEATHER: Rain is expected to move out in time for tonight's events. The temperature is expected to be about 60 at 5 p.m. and down to 52 by the end of show. so, come prepared.
For more information, contact the chamber at 770.358.5884.
Barry Darnell (above) brings his Mobile Slim band to Barnesville tonight for a free show.
Updated: BBQ & Blues rocks town tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks