Life is full of little, aggravating things. These can be human behaviors that flip your switch or pesky little things that crop up - many of them technology based.
For example, my iPhone is three or four years old. It constantly wants to be updated or backed up or something. I charge my phone all night as I assume most do. Some days, the battery will be nearly dead by midmorning despite the fact that I almost always close out apps when i am done with them.
This amounts to a minor aggravation - something that burrows just deep enough under the skin to perturb me.
Everyday annoyances
