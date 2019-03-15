Alleged puppy mill operators John David Matthews and Latitia Adele Matthews were in Lamar County magistrate court Friday where bonds were set on 106 counts including aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and improper disposal of dead swine.
(Top photo) Latitia Adele Matthews (left) and John David Matthews at their bond hearing Friday morning with Dep. Chuck Keadle. (Bottom photo) Officers arriving at the Matthews property Wednesday found no dog food on the premises. They encountered these two puppies eating a dead pig near a large kennel. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Bonds set on 106 charges in puppy mill case
