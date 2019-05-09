Ms. Barbara A. Robinson 77, of 132 Cherry Street Barnesville transitioned at her residence on Monday May 6, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday 2pm at the East Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy Lyons will officiate, and interment will be following the service at the O’Neil Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-8pm. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville oversees all professional services.
Her spirit will live on in the hearts of two daughters Ms. Angela S. Robinson and Ms. Gloria Robinson both of Barnesville. One son Mr. Bobby Dean Robinson of Barnesville. One granddaughter she raised as her own Mrs. Adrian (Keon) Neal of Griffin. Four Sisters Ms. Johnnie M. Merritt of Barnesville, Ms. Geraldine M. Redding of Griffin, Ms. Patricia M. Burton of Fayetteville, and Mrs. Juanita M. (James) King of Griffin, one sister-in-law, Carolyn Merritt of Canton, and one brother Mr. Rubin (Shirley) Merritt of Barnesville. One Aunt Ms. Annie B. Murphy and one Uncle Mr. Bennie (Celia) Pate both of Barnesville. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends whom will miss her dearly.
Barbara Robinson
