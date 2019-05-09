The prosecution and those who adopted dogs seized in a raid on an alleged puppy mill here March 13 lost round one in Lamar superior court Thursday when senior Judge Wade Crumbley ordered all the animals be made available for examination by a veterinarian.
This is disgusting!!! How these parasites pay for this when they could not or were unwilling to even buy dog food for these poor animals. I hope it costs them everything they have to have these vet visits.
This seems to be a ridiculous waste of time and taxpayer's money for the DA and Judge to go along with the request! The dogs will not be in the same condition now as when they were found and taken away, they have been fed, medically cared for and groomed! I will expect the Vet's names, notes and photos taken for the animals exams to be made available for the public showing both dates, the time taken and now. I would think it will not help the defendants case.
This is a damn travesty! The "provider" signed over the animals. Meaning she surrendered the rights to these animals. Dogs and pigs both. This is just a typical move from shady people with a shady attorney. After 2 months, these animals are thriving in loving homes. They have gained weight. They have been treated for parasites. They are not going hungry.
These despicable, disgusting monsters need to go back to wearing their orange jumpsuits. She is a pathological liar. Has for decades. He was her client in the escort service. He has been scamming people for years. Now we have a lawyer that was a judge and stepped down due to alleged sexual misconduct. Gee, wonder if there is some type of barter system going on here with the "threesome." Check out yelp and google reviews regarding Sweet Basil Farm Kennels. These two belong in the slammer.
i truly believe that there will be a special place .....not in heaven...for people like these folks and anyone like them that would take advantage and abuse animals for their own personal gain. this is nothing more than a classic legal ploy to avoid facing the consequences of their actions. i hope they will have their day in court and this doesn't get dismissed because of a slick lawyer. people , including the judge, should stay focused on the victims...the animals! van baker...a friend of the animals
#6.1
I hate Animal Abusers
on
05/11/19 at 04:30 AM
I agree with you Van Baker. She has a very long and interesting past and now charges of kidnapping to theft. The husband is another real winner. NOT! He has been scamming people for years. He brings her to a sleepy town, called Barnesville, where most likely they continued on with their little business. We need to be the voice for those animals. The animals are now out of that hellhole. THANK GOD! For the Judge to have an "independent" vet to assess these dogs, what makes you think these 2 won't pay off the vet? At least the Judge denied Johnnie boy's preliminary hearing request. Those 2 need to put their orange jumpsuits back on.
~ My post is not intended to be insensitive regarding the alleged maltreatment of the animals seized at the alleged puppy mill. Convictions of the two persons charged can be achieved via blogs and public opinion. That is not sufficient. The charges must be presented in court and a jury will decide if the two are guilty or not. Without a firm GUILTY PLEA by the defendants, defense attorney Caldwell will use every instance in case law and court procedures granted by the Constitution to minimize his client's legal jeopardy. Remember, they are charged but not convicted. Allow a few Southern canine metaphors.
Judge Crumbley, of Henry County, must be impartial and fair. Therefore, he granted the defense motion to produce evidence (animals) being used against the defendants. The judge had "no dog in the fight.The judge was telling the prosecutors, "that dog won't hunt". Atty. Caldwell smiled at the judge thinking he was now "the big dog" in the trial while the defendants were happy the "every dog has his day" even though they appeared to be "doggone tired" wondering how their lives could have "gone to the dogs".
Mark Twain opined it wasn't "the size of the dog in the fight, it was the size of the fight in the dog".
Johnnie Caldwell is living proof "an old dog can learn new tricks and he won't "dog it" in his defense until maybe the money runs out. He and the defendants seem to be "thick as fleas on a coon dog". Guess I will call myself a "lucky dog" and quit so y'all can make up your own doggie ditties.
I haven't attended any court trials since I retired, but, if no "plea deals" are made, I will be sitting on the front row like a sweet "lap dog" watching the legal teams "working like dogs".
Hakken Koff
MAGA
#7.1
I hate Animal Abusers
on
05/13/19 at 05:16 PM
Hi Hakken,
Very well written post and must say I like your sense of humor. This was very cleverly written, plus you put some thought behind it. I tip my MAGA hat off to you!
As for me, I always root for the underdog. In a sporting event, it is the underdog I am hoping to win. In this case, in Barnesville,Ga, Lamar County, I am going to be the voice for the voiceless, the animals that lived in a hellhole called Sweet Basil Farms. The owners, Latitia & John David Matthews in my opinion are disgusting human beings. Let's start back to where Latitia worked as a "provider". John is well known around town as a scammer, going back to the days when he lived in Louisiana. Just google his name. Latitia,on the other hand, instead of being a Mother to 3 young children, she would rather spend her days and nights entertaining. Funny, how his name is John David. Fast forward to John bringing Latitia to a small town called Barnesville. Great Mother, you are to leave your young children!
And how awfully noble of them to be such Church goers.
Justice needs to be served for those animals. The Matthews both need to don back on the orange jumpsuits. That color looks good on both these dirty, rotten scoundrels.
Just expressing my 1st amendment right.
Regardless of the emotions driving the desire to convict, we are still a country founded on the process of law. Accused have a right to have evidence used against them, i.e. the animals, independently examined to prepare a defense.......even though prima facia evidence and reports indicate it is cut and dried, guilty, etc. The judge is looking at the big picture and does not want a possible conviction overturned on appeal for not letting the defense have the evidence examined. One thing that is bothersome is the timing of the reporting.
What exactly do they expect from an examination of these dogs 2 months later? The "evidence" has now been altered,and therefore useless. The defendants missed their opportunity to have an independent exam . I assume the dogs were examined by licensed vets representing the humane society at the time they were confiscated,and have it well documented......that's all the evidence needed. .Shame on this judge for allowing this.
yes everyone is entitled to a defense even though the pictures of the poor dogs leave no room to show they were innocent of the horrid abuse and neglect. It is just a shame these poor dogs and their loving adoptive families have to be put thru this.
