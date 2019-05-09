University System vice chancellor Stuart Rayfield, a former interim president at Gordon State College, will deliver the keynote address at commencement exercises on the GSC campus Friday.
The ceremony begins with the traditional processional led by piper Michael Grest.
GSC will present 135 bachelor’s degrees and 158 associate degrees. Of the grads, 38% are 22-24 years old. Two are international students while 84% come from the college’s 14-county service area. In the class are 14 dual enrollees who will graduate from GSC and high school this month. One will be awarded a Gordon degree while still a junior in high school.
Gordon to graduate 293 at Friday ceremony
