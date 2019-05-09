Miss Sarah Eugenia Harrison, age 88, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson, GA.
Miss Harrison was born on Thursday, April 23, 1931 in Barnesville to the late Benjamin F. Harrison and the late Lucy Spillers Harrison. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Harrison; brother, Buddy Harrison. Sarah worked at Carters as a supervisor and was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and President of Missionary Society for many years. She loved to cross stitch.
She is survived by several cousins; caregivers, Elaine Benson, Janice Fowler, and Margie Brinkley.
A graveside service for Miss Sarah Harrison will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Harrison family.
Sarah Eugenia Harrison
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks