By Kay S. Pedrotti
From ninth grade on, Ben and I pushed each other, but we are friends. I know he certainly helped me do my best,” said 2019 valedictorian Alexandria Hatten about salutatorian Ben Wall.
Valedictorian Lexi Hatten (left) and salutatorian Ben Wall will deliver addresses to their classmates among the LCHS Class of 2019 during graduation exercises Saturday, May 25 at Trojan Field. They are standing in front of a drawing of the new high school building which will open in August. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Top seniors enjoyed friendly competition
