Updated: Howard Road closed Tuesday through Thursday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Monday, May 13. 2019
Updated: 1 day ago
Howard Road will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday through Thursday, May 16 for culvert replacement. Plan accordingly.
