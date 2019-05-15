The GSC Highlanders (50-7) won three straight games in the GCAA baseball tournament last week in Albany and advanced to the East Central district title series at Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee this week.
Gordon plays a three-game series against #4 Walters State (50-9) with games beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and the ‘if’ game set for 2 p.m. Friday. Should they advance, the Highlanders will go to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado May 25-June 1.
UPDATE: Gordon lost game one Wednesday 5-2 and must now win two straight to stay alive. Cole Phillips had a two-run HR in the first inning to account for all the GSC runs. Dominic Canale took his first loss of the season on the bump for GSC.
Updated: Highlanders begin regional baseball playoff action today
