Pecan festival is Saturday in Milner

The annual Milner Pecan Festival, set for this Saturday May 18, features new kinds of fun for everybody, according to organizer Tracey Alford.
Alford, a member of the city council who started the festival several years ago to raise money for improvements to City Park, said the festival will be open until 4 p.m., with the “Run Like a Nut” at 8 a.m. at Milner Baptist Church and the car show from 9-1 in the Lighthouse Restaurant parking lot.
The “Goodtime Sounds” group with DJ Jeff McDuffey, Community Ambulance director, will perform without charge in the morning hours. The Party Time Band, which also is donating the time, will offer music from 1-4 p.m., Alford said.
New this year is the Pecan Pie and Cake contest, “with cash prizes,” Alford noted. Vendors of food, crafts, clothing and other items now number 34. A balloon man and “slime-maker” highlight the Kid Zone, she added. The Lamar County High football team will supervise a “football throw” activity also.
“There are so many people and businesses who have given time and donations. They will all be thanked publicly after the festival,” Alford added.
