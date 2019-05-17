Twenty-five years ago, Jan Baker had never heard of playing bells as a musical instrument and had never seen or heard a bell choir. Then she heard a guest musician at First United Methodist Church, Martha Ann McCarty, perform ‘Amazing Grace’ on the bells and her jaw dropped. “It was amazing one person could make such beautiful music. It was love at first sound,” Baker said.
A friend told her about a set of bells that had been hidden away in a church closet since the 1960s. She dug them out, gathered eight people and formed the FUMC bell choir.
The FUMC bell choir includes (front, l-r) Lanie Long, Mark Doyle, Susan Allen, Bridget Ingram, Michael Drake; (back, l-r) John Cox, Julie Starman, Jan Baker, Jeff Baker, Rick Hammock, Tracy Sessions and Bill Allen.
Updated: FUMC Bell Choir to celebrate 25th anniversary with free concert
