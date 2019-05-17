Mr. Ellis “Big Hook” Smith 75 formerly of Barnesville transitioned on Saturday in Roswell, GA. Funeral Services was held on Saturday May 18, 2019 11AM at the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated and interment was held in the church cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday from 5 – 8pm. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.
Ellis leaves to cherish his memory a son Mr. Reginald (Tonora) Smith of Barnesville. Grandchildren Kendrick Jamerson, Reginae Smith ,and Jaquavious Smith. Sisters Ms. Erma Jean Fambro and Ms. Charlene Mitchell (Johnny), and a brother Mr. Hugh (Martha) Smith all of Barnesville. Dedicated nieces , Janice Pye and Ms. Phyllis Jenkins, whom diligently cared for him in his later years. A life long confidant and companion, Charlotte McClendon, devoted friends Mr. Alfred Williams, Mr. Fletcher Harris, Mr. Charles W. Harp, Mr. Richard Miller, and Mr. James Richardson. Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Classmates, and many dear friends whom all will cherish his memory
Ellis "Big Hook" Smith
