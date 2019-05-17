Close call on Hwy. 18 West

Three people narrowly escaped serious injury in a collision at the intersection of Hwy. 18 West and Five Points Road Friday afternoon.
Initial indications were the driver of a Chevy Silverado truck was eastbound on Hwy. 18 when a late model Chevy Equinox pulled out from Piedmont Road into the truck driver's path. The impact sent the truck careening onto the porch of a home at 927 Hwy. 18 West. Two people in the Equinox were shaken but unhurt. The driver of the truck was conscious and alert but was transported to an area hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.
The original 911 call came in at 3:40 p.m.
A driver lies on the ground near his truck while awaiting EMTs at the scene of Friday afternoon's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
