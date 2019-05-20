Changes coming for 46th Buggy Days

The board of directors of the chamber of commerce and the Buggy Days committee have made substantial changes to the festival lineup this year. Buggy Days is scheduled for Sept. 20-21. One of those moves is the elimination of the controversial but highly-popular pig chase.
In lieu of the Saturday night Old Fashioned Games, of which the pig chase was by far the main attraction, the chamber is moving the concert and street dance from Friday night to Saturday night.
In a prepared statement the chamber board noted, "Challenges with the cost of liability insurance drove the decision but there were many factors in the tough decision made at the May 16 board meeting".
The arts and crafts fair and parade remain unchanged and the Miss Buggy Days Pageant is set for Saturday, Sept. 14. A detailed schedule of events will be forthcoming.
"We look forward to a successful Buggy Days celebration with the same enthusiasm and volunteer support which is always appreciated and expect the community to benefitfrom all that our festival brings to Barnesville," board chairman Sharon Greer said.