Mr. Larry Leamon Chatman, age 71, of Forsyth, GA passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Monroe County Hospital.
Larry was born on Wednesday, May 5, 1948 in Franklin, Georgia to the late Jay Chatman and the late Adell Vaughn Chatman. Larry was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Ruth Langley Chatman and brother, David Marty Chatman. He was self employed and worked as an electrician. He loved to fish and paint, was a member of the Central Baptist Church and was very generous by giving to others.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Kimberley Chatman and Vickie and Tommy Adams; grandchildren, Brittany Yarbrough and Larry Jay and wife, Lisa; great-grandchildren, Hennasey, Rylee and Ambrie; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley and Alton Sailors, Ann Chatman and Gail Robinson; brothers, Jay Michael Chatman, Ricky Chatman and Lee Hines; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Larry Chatman will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend John Price officiating. Friends may visit the family following the service.
Please omit flowers and consider making a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org/) in memory of Mr. Larry Chatman.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Chatman family.
