Three all-star teams from the LC recreation department are preparing for Dixie Youth Tournament play and have come up with a unique fundraiser to help defray costs. It costs $300 per team just for tournament entry fees.
All-Stars in the 10U, 8U and 6U programs have qualified for tournament play. You can help them by participating in a Home Run Derby Thursday, May 23 at the recreation baseball complex on Gordon Road beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Each all-star from each team will hit twice on age-appropriate distances. After two rounds, the team with the most homers will get an award as will the top individual from each team. A third round will follow pitting the top hitters from each age group in an overall championship event.
Concessions will be available and all money raised will go toward tournament expenses. For more information or to donate, call Jarad Buice at 678-492-1259 or Daniel Williams at 770-712-5204.
Updated: Home Run Derby to benefit all-star teams
