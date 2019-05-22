This artist's rendering shows the current high school site after demolition. The new high school is to the left. The current College & Career Academy, which will be converted for athletic use is to the right. The new soccer/football field will be constructed where the current high school is now with the current gym and auxiliary building behind it.
Updated: Walk-through, yard sale at high school; bulldozers will roll into action in late June
