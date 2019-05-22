/Unitedbank
/Eedition
This artist's rendering shows the current high school site after demolition. The new high school is to the left. The current College & Career Academy, which will be converted for athletic use is to the right. The new soccer/football field will be constructed where the current high school is now with the current gym and auxiliary building behind it.

Updated: Walk-through, yard sale at high school; bulldozers will roll into action in late June

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, May 22. 2019
Updated: 14 hours ago
Once the 2018-19 school year comes to an end Friday, efforts to strip and ultimately demolish the current high school will begin in earnest. The process will move rapidly but former students, teachers and others will have one last opportunity to walk the halls.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette