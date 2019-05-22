/Unitedbank
Grads: Take advantage of opportunities

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Opinion
Wednesday, May 22. 2019
High school graduation is a definite milestone. For many it is the second major milestone in life following up on the acquisition of that driver’s license and the freedom it bestows. There will be many more milestones -good and bad - to come.

Graduates, there are some things you can do to maximize good outcomes and minimize the bad. There are millions of opportunities out there that your parents and especially your grandparents could never have dreamed of. Take advantage of them! Here are a few ideas you might consider.

