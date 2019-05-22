/Unitedbank
/Eedition
You can buy a cold beer in unincorporated Lamar County this Sunday - if you know where to look.

Updated: Sunday beer, wine sales now legal

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 22. 2019
Updated: 8 hours ago
Comment (1)
If you get thirsty for a cold beer or desire a glass of wine with your dinner Sunday, you will be able to legally buy it here in Lamar County but you will have to know where to go. Only two retailers will be able to quench your thirst.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Jack Kendrick on 05/22/19 at 07:35 PM
Well it's about time
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette