Barnesville police are trying to identify this female who was found incoherent Thursday morning on Zebulon Street. She did not know where she was and could not give her name.
If you recognize her or have any useful information, call BPD at 770.358.1244.
UPDATE: The Lamar sheriff's office, working with Bibb County, was able to identify the woman through live scan fingerprinting. She is Jessica Nicole Smith, 23, and is from West Virginia. She is hospitalized.
Do you recognize this woman?
Updated: Police seek to identify woman, succeed
Trackbacks
No Trackbacks
I hope she’ll be okay. Surely she’s better off around here than in a big city. Folks here are kind.