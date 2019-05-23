/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Do you recognize this woman?

Updated: Police seek to identify woman, succeed

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, May 23. 2019
Updated: 8 hours ago
Comment (1)
Barnesville police are trying to identify this female who was found incoherent Thursday morning on Zebulon Street. She did not know where she was and could not give her name.

If you recognize her or have any useful information, call BPD at 770.358.1244.

UPDATE: The Lamar sheriff's office, working with Bibb County, was able to identify the woman through live scan fingerprinting. She is Jessica Nicole Smith, 23, and is from West Virginia. She is hospitalized.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Bee Sweet on 05/23/19 at 12:30 PM
She looks badly sunburnt and perhaps was severely dehydrated, and that can maybe make one incoherent.
I hope she’ll be okay. Surely she’s better off around here than in a big city. Folks here are kind.
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette