Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2019 at Lamar County High School, the last to finish their careers at the current high school facility, are set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Trojan Field. The current high school will soon be demolished and students will move to a brand new campus in August.
Just over 160 seniors are slated to receive diplomas at the ceremony during which valedictorian Lexi Hatten and salutatorian Ben Wall will present the keynote addresses.
Seniors are heavily featured in the 5.21.19 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Many seniors participated in baccalaureate services held Wednesday evening at the Fine Arts Center.
