/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Memorial Day observance to be held in Milner Monday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, May 24. 2019
The local VFW Post has scheduled a Memorial Day observance which will be held at the veterans memorial in Milner city park May 27 at 11 a.m.

VFW members are working in conjunction with the US Military Vets Motorcycle Club and the American Legion. Lamar County has not had a Memorial Day observance in many years and VFW members decided they needed to take the lead and renew the tradition.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette