The local VFW Post has scheduled a Memorial Day observance which will be held at the veterans memorial in Milner city park May 27 at 11 a.m.
VFW members are working in conjunction with the US Military Vets Motorcycle Club and the American Legion. Lamar County has not had a Memorial Day observance in many years and VFW members decided they needed to take the lead and renew the tradition.
Memorial Day observance to be held in Milner Monday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks