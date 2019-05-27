Jeff Sloan hit the ground running when he was hired as head football coach at Lamar County Feb. 13. He has assembled a new-look staff and closed out spring practice Thursday.
A busy summer offseason lies ahead for the Trojans who had great numbers out for spring workouts which included agility training for players in grades six-12 during April. With new offensive and defensive coordinators in place, May was spent on installing the offensive and defensive schemes LC will employ in the fall.
The LC football coaching staff during their last formal spring practice last week at Trojan Field. They are (l-r) Scott Hammock, defensive line coach; Adam Ballard, defensive secondary coach; Joseph Pitman, strength and conditioning coach; James Hickenbotham, wide receivers coach; Greg Busby, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach; Josh Coffey, assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks and running backs coach; Sid Gotell, slot receivers coach; and head coach Jeff Sloan. Not pictured is offensive line coach Brent Thornton. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Sloan, new staff, players hard at work as football looms
