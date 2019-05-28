Mr. Lowell Blaine Young, age 83, of Milner, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Lowell was born on Saturday, August 24, 1935 in Tellico Plains, Tennessee to the late John M. Young and the late Bessie Ellen Stewart Young. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice A. Newman Young; siblings, Claude Young, Hollis Young, and Dale Young. Lowell retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked in Inventory Assessment. He loved traveling with his beloved Janice. Cody, Wyoming was his special place. He loved the mountains and working outside. Lowell enjoyed square dancing, was a square dance caller, and was a member of and started many square dance clubs.
Lowell is survived by his children, Kent Young, Sonya Dyer (Mack), and Barbara Ann Matthews (Chris); grandchildren, Dean Matthews (Melissa), Nikki Matthews, Mackenzie Dyer, and Noah Dyer; great-grandson, Shane Matthews; sister, Azalee Moore; brother, Corbin Young (Vanda); sisters-in-law, Delores Young & Hilda Young Pearson.
A memorial service for Mr. Lowell Young will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Jason Teal and Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Friends may visit the family at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brightmoor Hospice, 3247 Newnan Road Griffin, Georgia 30223 or Brightmoor Nursing Home, 3235 Newnan Road Griffin, Georgia 30223.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Young family.
Updated: Lowell Blaine Young
