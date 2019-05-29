By Mike Ruffin
When I was a boy growing up in the little house on Memorial Drive in Barnesville in the 1960s, my parents and I got ready for church with Southern gospel music emanating from the nineteen-inch black and white television set.
We’d listen to two programs that an Atlanta station sent our way.
The first show was the Gospel Singing Caravan, which featured the LeFevre family. Boomershine Pontiac in Atlanta sponsored it. The second program was the Gospel Singing Jubilee, hosted by the Florida Boys.
Music to get ready for church by
