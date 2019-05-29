/Unitedbank
Last chance to visit old high school is Thursday

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, May 29. 2019
The old Lamar County High School building will be open Thursday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. for visits by former students, teachers, staff members and other interested parties.

Classrooms will be locked but visitors can stroll the halls and those who painted ceiling tiles in the building over the years can remove them. Surplus equipment will be sold at a huge yard sale June 19-20 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day.

Demolition of the school is expected to begin June 24.

Students will report for classes at the new high school later this summer.
