Updated: Girls U15 Select soccer tryouts start June 3

Walter Geiger
Friday, May 31. 2019
Tryouts for the LCRD Lamar Lightning U15 Select soccer squad will begin Monday. The team, LC's first select soccer team, finished fourth in Georgia Soccer's Athena C division last fall.

Tryouts will be held June 3-4, June 11 and June 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the recreation department soccer complex on Academy Drive. The roster must be finalized by June 21. Bring workout clothes, cleats, water/fluids and a soccer ball.

For more information, contact coach Jeff Mason at 770.584.4807.
