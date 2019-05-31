Tryouts for the LCRD Lamar Lightning U15 Select soccer squad will begin Monday. The team, LC's first select soccer team, finished fourth in Georgia Soccer's Athena C division last fall.
Tryouts will be held June 3-4, June 11 and June 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the recreation department soccer complex on Academy Drive. The roster must be finalized by June 21. Bring workout clothes, cleats, water/fluids and a soccer ball.
For more information, contact coach Jeff Mason at 770.584.4807.
