Miss Payten Mercy Wall, age 2, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Payten was born on Friday, January 13, 2017 in Macon, Georgia, daughter of Jeremy and Heather Wall. She loved her stuffed animals and tucked them into bed every night. Payten would swaddle her baby dolls and would push them in their baby carriage. She was playful, loving, and very independent.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her brother, Elijah Wall; maternal grandparents, Delores & Phillip Caraway and Keith Jones; paternal grandmother, Pam Scott; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service for Miss Payten Wall will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Upson County. Friends may visit the family at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. There will be a gathering of family and friends at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Summers Field.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Wall family.
