Twin brothers Lance and Lawrence Austin, two of the heralded LC3, are now on separate football teams for the first time since taking up the sport as seven-year-olds here in Lamar County. They led the Trojans to the school’s first and only state title game in 2013, falling 14-7 to Lovett.
They then started in the secondary for four years at Georgia Tech and got looks from the Atlanta Falcons. Then they made the Atlanta Legends roster but the American Alliance of Football league failed and suspended operations.
Both eventually tried out for the Birmingham Brigade of the Arena Football League. Lance made the team but is on injured reserve. Lawrence did not and now plays for the Massachusetts Pirates of the National Arena League.
Austin twins on separate teams for the first time ever
